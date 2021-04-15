Shaun Alexander presents Freshman of the Year Award to Will Anderson

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Shaun Alexander was in Tuscaloosa Thursday to present Will Anderson with the 2020 Shaun Alexander National Freshman of the Year Award.
The Football Writers Association of America announced the award in January.
Will Anderson Jr.
- Earned the starting job at jack linebacker during the fall
- Named to the SEC All-Freshman Team and picked up second team All-SEC honors from the AP
- Tied for second in the SEC in sacks with seven (-39 yards) while ranking third in tackles for loss at 10.5 (-52 yards)
- Started every game this season and totaled 52 tackles to go with a forced fumble and a team-high eight quarterback pressures
Shaun Alexander is a former All-Pro running back with the Seattle Seahawks (2000-07) and Washington Football Team (2008) and a former All-SEC player at Alabama (1995-99). He finished a four-year career with the Crimson Tide holding 15 records including 3,565 career rushing yards and most touchdowns (five) in a game.
