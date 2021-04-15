Several local companies are looking to hire new employees now

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Another sign that things are starting to get back to normal?
Job fairs.
Many of them have been popping up in our area in recent weeks with employers eager to fill positions fast.
From manufacturing, to summer camp counselors, to jobs in the education field, employers are looking to get people back to work as soon as possible.
And with many COVID restrictions lifting, they said now’s the time dust off your resume.
Nicholas Borders is hoping to get one of more than two dozen jobs up for grabs at Buffalo Rock.
“I heard a lot of good things about Buffalo Rock, the company as a whole, and just something I want to be a part of.”
Borders said he feels blessed to been able to work throughout the pandemic, but with more opportunities becoming available, he felt now was the right time to branch out.
“I feel like will give me an ease of mind. I feel like Buffalo Rock is a company that’ll let me fly higher, so to speak. And just get out here and see the world, see what it has to offer,” Borders explained.
And Buffalo Rock isn’t the only company looking for new hires.
The YMCA needs more than a hundred people right now for its summer programs.
“We’ve had about 80 people attend the job fair, and so, we’re still seeing applications come in, but as we’re able to increase capacities at the YMCA, the need for even more staff is going to be there,” said Executive Director of Youth Development for the YMCA, Rhonda Elmore.
And Birmingham City Schools is also looking for dedicated people who want to make a difference in kids’ lives.
“We are looking to fill school-based positions, of course, teachers, we are looking for substitutes, we’re looking for nutrition services workers, bus drivers, custodians, nurses, of course, and so we do have teacher positions, but we also have other positions in other departments as well that we’re looking to fill,” explained Human Resource Officer for Birmingham City Schools, Jenikka Oglesby.
All three employers are looking to fill spots immediately.
They say if you can’t make it to one of the job fairs, there are other ways to apply.
For more information about jobs at Buffalo Rock, visit: www.buffalorock.com/careers.
For more information about jobs at the YMCA, visit: www.ymcabham.org/work-at-the-y.
And for more information jobs at Birmingham City School, visit: www.bhamcityschools.org.
