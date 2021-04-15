Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Audrey Duboise!
Audrey is a senior at Lynn High School with a 4.0 GPA. She is President of Beta Club, a member of Key Club, and FFA. Through these clubs and church, she gives back to the community by tutoring, helping veterans and collecting toys for kids. She displays leadership and respect in all she does, and plans to become a doctor.
Audrey, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.
