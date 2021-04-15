Oak Mountain Middle School will reopen April 19

SHELBY Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Students and staff will return to Oak Mountain Middle School starting Monday, April 19.
Shelby County School District leaders said they were given clearance that it is safe to resume classes. The school was damaged during the tornado in March.
“Over the last few weeks, Shelby County Schools’ maintenance staff, OMMS staff members, the district architect firm, and structural engineers have been working to clean up and assess the damage to the school after the F3 tornado on March 25, 2021,” said superintendent, Dr. Lewis Brooks. “After further assessment by structural and building engineers, it has been determined that a large portion of the building is structurally sound and students can return to campus for instruction.”
Brooks said there is damage to the eastern wing of the school, and it can’t be occupied. That area will be closed off to students and staff but there is classroom space in other parts of the building that will be used.
Some bus services will not be available because of storm damage to many of the buses.
Students who ride those buses will have to be car riders until the replacement parts come in to make the necessary repairs.
The district’s Transportation Department will be communicating with parents of affected bus routes.
“Thank you to everyone who worked so diligently on the clean-up effort,” Brooks said. “There is still much to be done, but it is certainly exciting to know that students will return next week. Your patience, kindness and support are also appreciated. We look forward to seeing our students back on campus.”
