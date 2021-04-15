No appointment COVID-19 clinics open at Parker HS and Hoover Met

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Thursday was the first day for open clinics and no appointments at the Hoover Met. It joins Parker High School in allowing people with no appointments to come up and get COVID shots.
Most had no problem. If fact, if you haven’t been able to get a shot, now is the time to get it. At Parker High School there was no wait, and people were in and out pretty quickly.
In the past, people were lined up in cars out on the street near the high school. That was not the case Thursday.
”A lot of people don’t have cars. They need to keep this going,” Amos Watts, Jr. said.
Watts rode his bicycle to the Parker High School. A number of people came to Parker High School after trying to get a shot at Legion Field.
“There was a long line at Legion Field and there was a lot of cars up there. Here it was very quick and peaceful,” Valerie McConico said.
Many were in and out under 30 minutes. They like getting the Pfizer vaccine, which UAB offers. Some are still hesitant of taking the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which isn’t being used right now after six women developed blood clots.
“It’s been too many problems with that Johnson & Johnson in the past. I would not take it,” Lorenzo Panchal said.
These patients believe more people will be taking advantage of the open, no appointment clinics because, for some, it has been difficult to register online. They are all looking forward to the day vaccines help them return to normal.
“I can’t wait. I’m looking forward to going back to church. I’m ready for everything to open back up. Jobs available for people, and for it to go back to the way it used to be,” McConico said.
Many said Thursday they are grateful for the opportunity to get a shot and to hopefully return to normal. The open clinics at Parker High School and the Hoover Met are going to continue for a while.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.