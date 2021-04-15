New COVID vaccination site at Birmingham Crossplex

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Crossplex is a new site for COVID-19 vaccination in the Birmingham area.
Jefferson County Commissioner Sheila Tyson, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin, and the Jefferson County Department of Health announced MedsPLUS Consulting and Comprehensive Pediatrics & Internal Medicine will be administering COVID-19 vaccines at the Crossplex.
The group will administer about 1000 shots weekly.
The clinic will be held MONDAY AND TUESDAY from April 19, 2021, until April 27, 2021.
Anyone interested in an appointment needs to use this link https://medspluscovidvaccineclinics.timetap.com/#/ to schedule.
The clinic hours are from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. each Monday and Tuesday.
