Monthly art boxes helping kids get through 2nd summer of the pandemic

Kentuck, with funding the Alabama Council of the Arts, is working the Northport Housing Authority to give boxes of love to kids ages 4 to 12 living in the West Circle community once a month. They contain items like play-doh, markers and activity cut outs similar to some of the art found in Kentuck’s Art Center. Kids are given instructions on how to make their own art at home. Williams said it’s already made a difference in one child’s life.