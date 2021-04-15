$6 million to help fund security upgrades in HABD communities

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Millions of dollars in safety and security upgrades will be installed in Housing Authority of the Birmingham District communities.
The HABD Board of Commissioners approved Fiscal Year 2022 Capital Fund Program Grant expenditures. The funds will finance a number of efforts to improve HABD communities throughout the city of Birmingham, including $6 million allocated to expand safety and security upgrades.
Some of the upgrades include the installation of surveillance cameras and License Plate Readers monitored by law enforcement.
The plan also includes assessments at all communities to determine the need for LED lighting, additional lighting and lighting repairs.
