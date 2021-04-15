Memorial service held to honor York County family killed in mass shooting

“Mz. B” (a.k.a. Miss Hannigan, Mother Goose, co-author of the Come See Me Theme song, and Nana) is a bright shining light that fills every space with joy, enthusiasm, glitter, love, and youthful exuberance. She has never met a problem that could not be solved with a hot glue gun, a diet coke, or a song and dance. She never met a stranger she would not embrace. And she never ate a meal that wasn’t her “absolute favorite ever.” Barbara’s well-worn Bible is filled with notes in the margins and tributes to loved ones. Mz. B’s passion was sharing the Gospel with adults, children, and the special needs community by teaching and walking in faith. Robert is the quintessential renaissance man, who at any given moment could be found . . . * Beekeeping, * Bagpiping, * Propagating (both children and plants), * Writing, * Exercising, * Spoiling grandchildren, * Patching up aches and pains, * Boardgaming (with loose rule interpretations), * Pursuing expertise in countless subjects, and * Actively seeking ways to avoid retirement.”