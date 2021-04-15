Health officials worry J&J pause could cause an increase in vaccine hesitancy

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is still on pause as the CDC is seeking more data on severe types of blood clots before making it’s recommendation for the shot.
Alabama health officials have been battling vaccine hesitancy since the start of the vaccine rollout, but they think the pause could deter even more people from getting the shot.
“I think it is possible for people to say ‘well I’m just not going to take a vaccine product, until we see how this goes’,” Dr. Karen Landers with the state health department said.
Dr. Karen Landers said it’s important to not compare Pfizer and Moderna products to J&J because they are different types of vaccines.
“I think we need to remind people that the products we currently have, the MRNA products, we have literally given millions of doses of the MRNA vaccines without having this particular concern,” Landers said.
Landers said she hopes the people don’t use the pause as a reason not to get the other product options. She said it’s important to remember that the CDC is still reviewing to see if the J&J vaccine is the cause.
“Do we really have a link here?” she said. “Is this really related to the vaccine?”
Landers said it is good that the CDC is being transparent about potential issues with the shot.
“It’s very reassuring because it shows that we are monitoring so closely to look for any potential excursions from what we expect,” she said.
Landers said the state has already been working to counter hesitancy and they’ll continue. She said the best thing they can do is answer people’s questions.
“I think the most important aspect of continuing to provide information about this vaccine is to openly and transparently answer people’s questions,” she said.
Landers said the key to returning to normal is the vaccine.
“Vaccine immunity really is going to be key in returning to a normal state,” Landers said.
Dr. Landers said the best thing to do if you have reservations about any of the vaccines is talk to your healthcare provider about the product. She said it is also important to make sure your information is from a scientific source.
