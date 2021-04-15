Health officials want more people to get COVID-19 vaccines

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The state’s weekly supply of COVID-19 vaccine is the largest it’s ever been. This comes as more people now qualify for vaccines across the state.
But, state health officials said they want to see even more people getting vaccinated.
Dr. Karen Landers with the state health department said overall, the demand for vaccine is still there, but she said there are clinics in different communities that are not seeing the amount of people that they would like.
Landers said the state is instructing these clinics not to pre-thaw vaccines they may not use. She said doses aren’t going to waste even with the lack of patients.
Dr. Landers said if people don’t get vaccinated, it’s just slowing down the progress towards herd immunity.
“We cannot get to the level to be able to ultimately control this virus, we are down at the moment and that is good, but to really get this virus to the level where we can keep it, so low that the transition is minimal, we are going to have to have vaccine immunity,” she said.
Right now, the state is getting around 115,000 to 120,000 first doses each week.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.