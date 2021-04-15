FIRST ALERT: Drizzle and a few showers Thursday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We continue to wait on a cold front that is expected to move through our area this morning. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing cloud cover across Central Alabama and some showers to our west in parts of Arkansas and Mississippi. I can’t rule out patchy drizzle and some fog this morning as we wait for the cold front to move through. Heavy rain and thunderstorms are along the Mississippi and Alabama Gulf Coast. As the front pushes to the southeast, we can’t rule out some spotty showers before 10 AM. Rain that falls will likely end up light and should only last for a short period of time. Temperatures remain mild with most spots in the 50s. It is a little warmer south of I-20 where a few spots are in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Plan for a chance for a few showers this morning, but we should end up dry by this afternoon and evening. Cloud cover should decrease a little and give way to some sunshine this afternoon. Plan for temperatures to warm into the upper 60s with a few spots in the lower 70s south of I-20. Winds are forecast to become a little breezy today from the northwest at 10-15 mph. Cloud cover is forecast to move back in later tonight and stay with us tomorrow.