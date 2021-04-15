FIRST ALERT: Drizzle and a few showers Thursday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We continue to wait on a cold front that is expected to move through our area this morning. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing cloud cover across Central Alabama and some showers to our west in parts of Arkansas and Mississippi. I can’t rule out patchy drizzle and some fog this morning as we wait for the cold front to move through. Heavy rain and thunderstorms are along the Mississippi and Alabama Gulf Coast. As the front pushes to the southeast, we can’t rule out some spotty showers before 10 AM. Rain that falls will likely end up light and should only last for a short period of time. Temperatures remain mild with most spots in the 50s. It is a little warmer south of I-20 where a few spots are in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Plan for a chance for a few showers this morning, but we should end up dry by this afternoon and evening. Cloud cover should decrease a little and give way to some sunshine this afternoon. Plan for temperatures to warm into the upper 60s with a few spots in the lower 70s south of I-20. Winds are forecast to become a little breezy today from the northwest at 10-15 mph. Cloud cover is forecast to move back in later tonight and stay with us tomorrow.
First Alert for Chilly Temperatures Friday Morning: With a partly to mostly cloudy sky and northerly winds in place, temperatures will trend a little cooler by tomorrow morning. Most spots could drop into the mid to upper 40s which will be a few degrees below average for this time of the year. No freeze or frost concerns for tomorrow morning, but you’ll likely need a jacket late this evening and tomorrow morning.
Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the arrival of more rain as we head into tomorrow. The first half of Friday will likely stay dry with a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures should start in the 40s and warm into the mid 60s for high temperatures. A few showers are possible tomorrow afternoon, but the bulk of the rain will likely move into our area Friday evening and into Friday night. Rain that moves in will likely be light and steady. We could see a little lightning, but we are not expecting any strong or severe weather as the atmosphere remains too stable to support that. Plan for a good chance for showers Friday night into Saturday morning with temperatures cooling into the lower 50s. Rain should slowly move out of our area by late Saturday morning.
Weekend Forecast: If you are attending the Alabama or Auburn spring football games Saturday, plan for cloud cover and chilly temperatures. Rain should be out of here Saturday afternoon, but the cloud cover will likely hold in place. Temperatures are forecast to only climb into the low to mid 60s. Sunday morning will start off chilly with most of us in the mid 40s. We should see a partly cloudy sky Sunday afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Weekend is looking mostly dry with Sunday as our best weather day. No rain is expected Sunday, so that’s good news for the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama.
Next Week: A good bit of next week is looking quiet with comfortable temperatures. We’ll start next week off with below average temperatures with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s and lows in the 40s. No sign of any freezes or frosts over the next seven days. We’ll likely see plenty of sunshine with some cloud cover through next Thursday. Our next rain chance may not arrive until next Friday or Saturday. No indication of anything organized or severe as of now. We will continue to monitor and update the long range forecast over the next several days. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.