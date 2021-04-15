Fire chiefs, construction officials express concern about HB220

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Leaders with the Alabama Association of Fire Chiefs believe a bill awaiting senate action either needs drastic amending, or should be tossed out.
“It’s the little things that we’re concerned about with code that could have a major impact down the road, and this bill misses the mark,” said Tim Love, Alabaster Fire Chief.
House Bill 220 - as it’s written now - wouldn’t see the light of day if Love had his way.
The bill changes oversight responsibilities on construction projects with costs estimated of $500,000 or less for K-12 schools and public institutions of higher learning. Instead of The Division of Construction Management, which is a state agency, monitoring building safety during planning and construction - the governing boards for schools would be responsible.
Love believes the bill was designed to help schools get things done quicker, but also believes the changes leave room for dangerous errors without extra oversight on building code and compliance.
“Once the walls are up, there’s nothing you can do,” said Love. “10 years down the road some faulty wiring and we have a fire.”
He says something as simple and fairly inexpensive as a fence installed at a school could be dangerous if not done properly, noting that certain codes must be followed to ensure students can quickly get out and aren’t stuck behind gates in emergency situations.
Love set a letter to state lawmakers just last week asking them to vote no on behalf of the Alabama Association of Fire Chiefs. That letter was in addition to a letter to lawmakers from several state construction industry groups.
“Simplest terms boils down to letting the educational piece get into construction business, code compliance, life safety checking, job inspections and design,” Allen Harris, Former Chair Associated Builders and Contractors Alabama.
Construction industry officials say this could create serious liability concerns for schools.
WBRC reached out to Representative Nathaniel Ledbetter who sponsored the bill to get an update, but have not heard back yet.
The bill now awaits senate action.
