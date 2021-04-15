COVID-19 will still impact Alabama A-Day game fan activities Saturday

TUSCLOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama Quad looked in great condition Wednesday leading up to the Crimson Tide Spring football game Saturday. It will likely stay that because of coronavirus restrictions still in place. “No tailgating for the game with social distancing still being in play; masks and things like that,” said Nick Frenz, associate director of event management for transportation services at the University of Alabama,
That’s disappointing news to students who hoped hat with more people allowed inside Bryant Denny Stadium, there was a chance for a more traditional game day experience.
“I definitely think it’s going to be weird because so much of the Alabama football, sort of the experience, is having tailgating and meeting with friends and hanging out before the game. But we all know that’s probably not safe,” UA Senior Georgia Sharp said.
Shuttles also will not be running to carry fans from parking lots to get closer to campus. Added fencing will be up along the Walk of Champions to promote social distancing between the team entering the stadium and fans. But people will be allowed to gather near Denny Chimes as the team captains from the 2020 national championship are recognized.
School officials want to promote a safe atmosphere. “This might be their first time out and we want it to be as good of an experience as we can make it,” Frenz added.
Fans will have to wear masks inside Bryant Denny Stadium. Students feel things are going in the right direction with allowed attendance inside the stadium rising from 20,000 to around 50,000 for Saturday’s game.
“Yeah, I’m really hopeful that things are going to get to open back up,” said UA student Nikki Angel.
Tickets for Alabama’s Spring football game are still available for $5 by calling the Athletic Ticket/Tide Pride Office at (205)348-2262 or by visiting RollTide.com. You can find more information about game day activities for A Day by going to www.uagameday.com.
