Cooper Green now providing COVID-19 vaccine to patients

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Patients of the Cooper Green Mercy Health Services Authority will now be able to receive a COVID-19 vaccine on-site.
The health care facility will be offering vaccinations to enrolled patients by appointment two days each week: Fridays from 9 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. then on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Enrolled patients can schedule a vaccine by calling 205-930-3350. The vaccines are free, and the process takes about 30 minutes.
Jefferson County is working with the Birmingham Black Nurses Association to provide the medical staff to administer the vaccines.
“Our organization has been active for more than 30 years,” said Alean Nash, president of the Birmingham Black Nurses Association. “Our goal and mission are to provide service and health education to the community, so when the county approached us to assist with Cooper Green vaccinations, we agreed so that we could help get vaccinations to the communities that are in greatest need.”
“We wanted to make sure the most vulnerable in the county had access to the COVID-19 vaccine, and that it was provided by professionals who could also help educate and provide a level of trust for the patients,” said Walter Jackson, Jefferson County deputy county manager.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.