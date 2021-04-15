2 charged in murder of Haleyville man

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two Haleyville residents have been arrested for murder after another Haleyville man was found dead in his home in March of this year.
According to officials, 31-year-old Daniel Alexander Gillilan and 45-year-old, John Travis Whitlock were charged with murder after an investigation linked them back to the crime.
The case is being investigated by the 25th District Attorney’s Office Criminal Investigation Division. Further arrests may be forthcoming.
