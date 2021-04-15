Business owners excited about Ensley revitalization

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With the demolition of the Ramsay McCormack Building in Ensley, and more revitalization headed there, how do business owners feel about the changes headed to the community?
Tres Washington, owner of Tres’ Fine Clothing says he’s been in the area since 2008 and the recent talk about the Ramsay McCormack building has helped his business.
“If I talk to somebody outside of here, they say okay you’re over in Ensley where they’re doing that new building,” says Washington. “They’re tearing down that 10 story building. So like that, you see different people who are aware of what’s going on in this area. It’s brought more light out here.”
He purchased the old Cotton’s building in 2016. Now the building is home to a law office, coffee shop and a photography studio.
“I guess the vision that I’ve had has been just seeing more people coming out to this area,” says Washington. “It feels good to see people talking about it. It’s positive. Just part of the whole revitalization.”
Even former business owners are proud to see the growth happening in the neighborhood.
“The owners daughter, Mr. Bert Cotton, his daughter came out to the building and she was almost in tears,” says Washington. “She was telling me how proud she was and how much the building has evolved since she’s seen it.”
To find out more about the redevelopment happening in Ensley, visit https://www.buildup.work/why-ensley.html
