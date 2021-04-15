A Bryant-Denny painting worth 1,000 words

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This weekend, Alabama will celebrate it’s 2020 National Championship team during the Tide’s A-Day game, but for one Pennsylvania man, he’s already celebrating the Tide’s national title.
Daniel Duffy is from Pennsylvania and has no ties to Alabama, but after watching the Crimson Tide win their 18th National Title in January, he decided to create a picture literally worth a 1,000 words.
This is Daniel Duffy’s version of Bryant-Denny Stadium, a stadium created simply using numbers and letters.
“This is the greatest team I ever saw, 18 national championships and I figured what a great way to honor them by writing out every victory in Alabama history to create a piece of art,” said Duffy.
That’s 858 wins from 1892 to 2020 all used to create the Walk of Champions and Bryant-Denny stadium.
“From the Walk of Champions, I probably looked at 200-300 hundred different photographs to get different angles, and what I tried to do is take highlights from different pictures,” said Duffy.
Duffy spent more than 200 hours creating his one-of-a-kind piece of art that’s made up of more than 21,000 letters and numbers.
“I started out using a pencil sketch and I have to do a little bit of math about how many games there are and how many I need per line,” he said.
Duffy owns Art of Words and has done similar pieces on LSU, Clemson, and several MLB teams. Although you can buy copies of Duffy’s art online, he says he will hold on to the original because he knows he’ll have to add more Alabama victories to the picture next year.
For more information on Art of Words, click here.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.