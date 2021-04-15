Birmingham crews to collect storm debris from March 25 tornado

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham’s Department of Public Works will conduct a two-day sweep to collect storm debris from the March 25, 2021 tornado.
The work will primarily focus on the hardest hit Birmingham neighborhoods of South East Lake and Roebuck Springs.
The sweep will take place Friday, April 16 and Saturday, April 17.
Due to the focus on storm debris cleanup, the city’s Bulk Trash and Brush Pick-up schedule will be delayed by one work day starting Friday, April 16.
The scheduled pick-up for West End Manor, Ensley #2, Tuxedo, Huffman, East Thomas and Enon Ridge will be delayed until Monday, April 19.
The one day delay will affect all neighborhood routes over the next three week period. This will not interrupt household trash pick-up.
Revised Bulk Trash and Brush Pick-up schedules can be found at www.birminghamal.gov/bulktrash.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.