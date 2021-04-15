B’ham plans to enforce COVID-19 protocols at 79th annual Magic CIty Classic

“Although the dynamics of events and culture surrounding the Magic City Classic may be different, the Birmingham Police Department goal remains the same. That’s the safety of our community members and visitors alike. The Birmingham Police Department operational plan is strictly focused on providing a safe, family-friendly environment for patrons attending the Magic City Classic. This includes combatting crime in and around the grounds of Legion Field. We want to assure travel and traffic is [sic] fluid and drivers adhere to safe practices. This includes assuring those around the legion field area refrain from recreational cruising and driving while under the influence. We understand the Magic City Classic is a time to gather the celebrate the rich heritage of both prestigious HBCU’s, however, due to the pandemic we’ve all had to adjust to combat COVID-19.