ALEA: Jasper man killed in crash after speeding

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama State Troopers said a 47-year-old man was killed in a car crash Wednesday, April 14.
State Troopers said Travis Graham, of Jasper, was killed when he was speeding, left the roadway and struck an embankment.
Graham died at the scene.
The crash occurred 14 miles east of Jasper on Sipsey Road around 2:30 pm. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
