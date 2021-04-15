Alabama National Guard hosts COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Greensboro

HALE CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Dozens of Alabama National Guard members came to Greensboro in Hale County Thursday to vaccinate people against coronavirus.
Their presence and a little prayer was enough for Willie Knox to show up to get his shot. “I had made my mind up. I was wondering which one I was going to take. So I had to pray about it and I decide to go on with the Phizer,” Knox said. Damage from a March tornado delayed the Guard’s visit by several weeks.
“We want to hit every county we can. And when the tornado came three weeks ago we were worried we weren’t going to be able to, we didn’t want to miss any county and we wee really worried we weren’t going to be able to come back here,” explained 2nd Lt. Hunter Smith with the Alabama National Guard.
They were able to continue the mission after being delayed by several weeks. The national guard was prepared to vaccinate more than a thousand people.
Willie Knox is happy to be one of many people now closer to be being fully vaccinated.
“I felt it was going to be alright. Everybody needs to get it so we can get back to normal,” Knox continued.
The National Guard will return to Greensboro in about a month to distribute the second dose of Phizer vaccine.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.