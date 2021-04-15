Alabama Adventure looking to hire 400, job fair this Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re On Your Side with an exciting job opportunity as we head into the warmer months.
This Saturday, April 17th, Alabama Adventure and Splash Adventure is hosting a job fair.
The park hopes to fill between 350 to 400 positions for everything from Ride Operators, Life Guards, Admissions, Security, Cleaning, and more.
You have to be 16 to apply and you will get training in-house.
“We’re all about making sure that people are able to come here and have fantastic family memories that last a lifetime,” said Alex Ramsey, HR & Marketing Manager. “And to really do that, we need people who are not afraid to get outside of their shell, talk to people, and make sure people are having fun while they’re here.”
The job fair will be from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Alabama Adventure Administration Office, which is located at 5051 Prince Street, Bessemer, AL, 35022.
