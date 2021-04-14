Woman dies in Bagley house fire

BAGLEY, Ala. (WBRC) - A fatal fire in Bagley is under investigation.
The victim has been identified as Christi Lynn Dyer. She was 47.
The fire happened Tuesday afternoon in the 7600 block of Robbins Place.
Dyer was found unresponsive inside the home near the front door by the Bagley Fire Department and Dora Fire Department.
The Alabama State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause and origin of the fire and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding Dyer’s death.
