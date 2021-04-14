Virtual Taste of Teal Gala

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This year’s Taste of Teal Gala is going virtual.
The event is for a great cause, the Laura Crandall Brown Foundation. The virtual event lasts 15 days.
Dinners and virtual tables are now available.
Gourmet dinners from Smiley Brothers Specialty Foods include:
Filet Mignon, Twice-Baked Potato, Roasted Asparagus, Salad, Cheesecake w/ Kentucky Bourbon Sauce
Vegetarian Option Also Available:
Spring Vegetable Risotto, Market selection of sautéed mushrooms, Confit market vegetables, Salad, Cheesecake w/ Kentucky Bourbon Sauce
There is a silent auction that will be online from May 1 - 14.
There are dinner pickup locations throughout the Birmingham area.
Deadline to Order: April 20th & Pick-Up Dates April 28th - May 1st. This is the link to register and bid: https://www.thinkoflaura.org/tasteofteal
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.