Virtual Taste of Teal Gala
By Jeh Jeh Pruitt | April 14, 2021 at 10:13 AM CDT - Updated April 14 at 10:13 AM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This year’s Taste of Teal Gala is going virtual.

The event is for a great cause, the Laura Crandall Brown Foundation. The virtual event lasts 15 days.

Dinners and virtual tables are now available.

Gourmet dinners from Smiley Brothers Specialty Foods include:

Filet Mignon, Twice-Baked Potato, Roasted Asparagus, Salad, Cheesecake w/ Kentucky Bourbon Sauce

Vegetarian Option Also Available:

Spring Vegetable Risotto, Market selection of sautéed mushrooms, Confit market vegetables, Salad, Cheesecake w/ Kentucky Bourbon Sauce

There is a silent auction that will be online from May 1 - 14.

There are dinner pickup locations throughout the Birmingham area.

Deadline to Order: April 20th & Pick-Up Dates April 28th - May 1st. This is the link to register and bid: https://www.thinkoflaura.org/tasteofteal

