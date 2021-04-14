VeoRide offering new bike/scooter service in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This Friday, there will be be a new way to get around town.
VeoRide will provide low-cost transportation throughout the city. From the Crossplex to Woodlawn, VeoRide will provide bikes and scooters throughout the city and right at your finger tips.
VeoRide will provide rides in an easy and fast way. You’ll be able to use your smart phone to locate a scooter or bike from corrals in the city.
“It’s going to be a new way to experience the city,” says Councilor Darrell O’Quinn. “For a few dollars you can get out there and try something new. It’s really you know, if you never ridden around the city center on a bike it’s a totally different experience.”
O’Quinn says this has been four years in the making. Allowing city leaders to see and learn from other states that implemented VeoRide in their area.
“So we definitely took that into consideration when we were approaching this in the city of Birmingham and have written the local ordinance here with those things in mind,” says O’Quinn.
With last years shut down and so many people not being able to go, he believes the response to the ride service will be positive.
“Any spring there’s that type of activity happening,” says O’Quinn. “But especially this year because of what we’ve been through so this is going to be an additional way that people can get out and about and experience their community.”
To find out more about Friday’s launch, visit here.
