Titusville working to revitalize blighted properties

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Titusville Development Corporation is working to revitalize blighted properties in the area. The Triangle Park will be more than just a green space, it will serve as a place of hope for the historic community.
“What we hope will be a destination for seniors to have a quiet time and fun time. Then maybe during the day that the students at Washington school can come by and learn about nature and plants and flowers and art,” said Archie Hill, Director of Housing Development.
Hill says this park is special because it’s something specifically tailored to what residents requested. Leaders expect the Triangle Park to open on May 15.
