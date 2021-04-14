Mayor Randall Woodfin Talks about Recent Gun Violence

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin is not happy about the recent increase in gun violence in the city. The mayor addressed the various shootings, including one on Easter Sunday that left a 32-year-old woman dead and five others wounded.
Woodfin says Birmingham Police Department is doing all it can to bring the people responsible for the violence building up around the city accountable, but he says the community will also have to play a role to make it happen.
“I have lost sleep when it comes to gun violence in our city. To be truthful that doesn’t compare to the mother who lost a two year old,” Woodfin said.
Two-year-old Major Noah Omari Turner was shot and killed in an exchange of gunfire in February.
“Innocent victims. Innocent bystanders who did not deserve a stray bullet. They did not deserved to be killed,” Woodfin said.
Woodfin said the families deserve justice.
“We need a collective unified effort around Birmingham, Jefferson County. The district attorney, US attorney’s office, FBI, DEA, ATF, to help us rid out all of these issues around drugs, as well as those trafficking in guns,” Woodfin said.
Woodfin said the relationship between the police and community can be better sharing more information to get crooks off the streets and put and end to the no snitch culture.
