Hoover woman who got J&J vaccine supports shots

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - More than 71,000 people in Alabama got a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine against COVID-19. Now that vaccine has been put on pause because of concerns about blood clots.
The CDC and FDA asked for a pause in Johnson & Johnson vaccinations. There have been six cases of women aged from 18-48 which developed blood clots and had low platelet levels.
63-year-old Jayne Chambliss got word of the pause Tuesday. She and her husband got the vaccine earlier this month. She said she will be keeping a close eye on her health, but she has no regrets.
“I really wasn’t fazed. Knowing it’s been over a week since we had the vaccine and we have had no side effects whatsoever. I’ve had friends who have taken it - no side effects from them,” Chambliss said.
Doctors said the symptoms developed about 13 days after taking the shot. Chambliss said her major reaction was feeling sorry for those who scheduled the vaccination shot and now won’t get them. She admitted she will keep a close eye on her health.
“I do not have a history of them, but I will be watching for them. I’ve had no shortness of breath. I have no swelling in my legs. I’m fine. I was fine the day after,” Chambliss said.
Chambliss and her family do not want to get COVID and she would tell people don’t let this rare event stop you from getting a shot.
“Don’t let it scare you. Do not let it scare. There is no reason to be scared of a vaccine,” Chambliss said.
It’s hoped the CDC and FDA will make a call on the future of Johnson & Johnson soon. State health leaders say go ahead and get one of the other vaccines - Pfizer or Moderna - until we get that word.
