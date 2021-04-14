Hoover teacher arrested on sex abuse charges

Hoover teacher arrested on sex abuse charges
41-year-old Vincent Joseph Chiaramonte (Source: Jefferson County Jail)
By WBRC Staff | April 13, 2021 at 9:44 PM CDT - Updated April 13 at 9:44 PM

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - A Hoover City Schools teacher has been arrested on charges of non-consensual sexual contact.

41-year-old Vincent Joseph Chiaramonte has been charged with first-degree sexual abuse.

According to officials with the Hoover Police Department, an investigation into charges against Chiaramonte began back in May 2020.

He was initially arrested on a misdemeanor charge, but officials say their investigation found enough evidence to charge him with a felony.

Chiaramonte was arrested on March 30 and has since bonded out of jail.

A Hoover City Schools official says he has been on a leave of absence from the Riverchase Career Connection Center and previously taught at Bumpus Middle School.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.