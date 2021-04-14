Hoover teacher arrested on sex abuse charges

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - A Hoover City Schools teacher has been arrested on charges of non-consensual sexual contact.
41-year-old Vincent Joseph Chiaramonte has been charged with first-degree sexual abuse.
According to officials with the Hoover Police Department, an investigation into charges against Chiaramonte began back in May 2020.
He was initially arrested on a misdemeanor charge, but officials say their investigation found enough evidence to charge him with a felony.
Chiaramonte was arrested on March 30 and has since bonded out of jail.
A Hoover City Schools official says he has been on a leave of absence from the Riverchase Career Connection Center and previously taught at Bumpus Middle School.
