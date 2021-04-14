Half Shell Oyster House raises minimum wage for non-tipped employees

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Half Shell Oyster House increased minimum wage to $12 an hour for all non-tipped employees beginning Thursday, April 15.
The $12 minimum wage applies to tipped employees when they are performing non-tipped duties such as expediting and opening duties.
“We believe we have a custodial responsibility to those who work for us. The food on the table that our employees’ children eat is our responsibility and quite frankly they just can’t afford it at $7.25 an hour. A year ago, we raised our minimum wage to $11.00 an hour and we feel by raising it again this year that we are better paralleling the needs of our staff,” says Vice President of Operations & Human Resources Kevin Fish.
Half Shell Oyster House is currently hiring at all locations, including Tuscaloosa, and has implemented a companywide “Bring a Friend to Work” bounty program. Current employees who refer a friend to apply and complete training will receive $200, and if that new employee works at Half Shell for 30 days the referring employee will get $300.
You can apply online at https://www.halfshelloysterhouse.com/ or apply in person Monday-Friday from 1p.m. to 4p.m. at all locations. For a list of locations please visit https://www.halfshelloysterhouse.com/location.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.