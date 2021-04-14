FIRST ALERT: Rain returns Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday! Today you might need the umbrella as we head into the afternoon hours. Make sure you grab it before you walk out the door. We are starting off the morning dry with temperatures in the 50s. First Alert AccuTrack Radar and Satellite is showing a few clouds around with the bulk of the rain to our west in parts of Oklahoma, Texas, and Arkansas. All this rain is in advance of a cold front that will move through our area later today. We will likely stay mostly dry this morning with a little bit of sunshine, but cloud cover is forecast to increase. High temperatures are forecast to climb into the low to mid 70s early this afternoon before the rain moves in. Once the rain develops, temperatures will likely cool into the upper 60s. Best time to see showers today will likely be in the afternoon and evening hours. Models are hinting rain could move into west Alabama between 11 AM and Noon. Good news is that severe weather is not expected today. Greatest chance to see heavy rain and a few strong or severe storms will likely remain along the Gulf Coast. Rain will not be widespread or heavy today. If anything, it will be spotty and scattered. Rainfall totals have lowered a little with most of us recording up to a quarter of an inch of rain. Some spots could see lower totals than that. Higher rainfall totals will remain along the Gulf Coast. Winds will continue from the southwest today at 5-10 mph.
First Alert for Showers Tonight and early Thursday Morning: We could see another wave of light rain develop late tonight and into tomorrow morning as a cold front moves through the area. Rain chances will remain around 30-40% with temperatures dropping into the lower 50s tonight. Best chance to see rain tomorrow morning will likely occur along and south of I-20. I think most of us stay dry by late Thursday morning.
Thursday’s Forecast: Once the rain moves out, we’ll likely end up dry Thursday afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. Winds are forecast to increase from the northwest at 10-15 mph with gusts near 20 mph. Temperatures should end up significantly cooler compared to yesterday with highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures are forecast to be 5-7 degrees below average for the middle of April. Thursday night into Friday morning could end up chilly with most of us dropping into the mid 40s. You’ll likely need to keep the light jacket with you over the next several days.
Small Rain Chance Friday: We are looking at a small chance for showers Friday evening as another disturbance develops to our west. Most of Friday will end up dry and mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Showers will likely increase in west Alabama and south of I-20 during the evening hours. Spotty showers are forecast to continue Friday night into Saturday.
Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the chance for additional showers Saturday. Rain will be off and on with a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will remain cool with highs in the mid 60s. Rain is forecast to move out of our area Saturday evening, and it should shape us up for a dry Sunday. We’ll likely start Sunday off with a mostly cloudy sky with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. High temperatures are forecast to climb into the upper 60s.
Next Week’s Forecast: The first half of next week is looking quiet and relatively cool. We will likely continue to see below average temperatures with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s with lows in the 40s. The coolest night could be Monday and next Thursday morning as lows drop well into the 40s. Models are even hinting at some 30s next Thursday morning. A lot can change between now and then, but I can’t rule out one more frost over the next seven to ten days. No sign of rainfall or severe weather next week. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information. Have a safe Wednesday-
