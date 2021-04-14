FIRST ALERT: Rain returns Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday! Today you might need the umbrella as we head into the afternoon hours. Make sure you grab it before you walk out the door. We are starting off the morning dry with temperatures in the 50s. First Alert AccuTrack Radar and Satellite is showing a few clouds around with the bulk of the rain to our west in parts of Oklahoma, Texas, and Arkansas. All this rain is in advance of a cold front that will move through our area later today. We will likely stay mostly dry this morning with a little bit of sunshine, but cloud cover is forecast to increase. High temperatures are forecast to climb into the low to mid 70s early this afternoon before the rain moves in. Once the rain develops, temperatures will likely cool into the upper 60s. Best time to see showers today will likely be in the afternoon and evening hours. Models are hinting rain could move into west Alabama between 11 AM and Noon. Good news is that severe weather is not expected today. Greatest chance to see heavy rain and a few strong or severe storms will likely remain along the Gulf Coast. Rain will not be widespread or heavy today. If anything, it will be spotty and scattered. Rainfall totals have lowered a little with most of us recording up to a quarter of an inch of rain. Some spots could see lower totals than that. Higher rainfall totals will remain along the Gulf Coast. Winds will continue from the southwest today at 5-10 mph.