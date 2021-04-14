Finding a solution to the violence in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Children being caught in the crossfire and innocent bystanders losing their lives, the rash of violent crimes recently in Birmingham are at the forefront of everyone’s minds along with coming up with a solution to the issue.
Birmingham Police reported they’ve investigated more than two dozen homicides four months into 2021.
WBRC spoke with Sgt. John Pennington with Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama about a possible solution.
Pennington has experience in investigations and said preventing crime comes down to people speaking up before it happens.
“Having foreknowledge of something and being able to get in position to prevent something from happening is huge. Law enforcement quite possibly be able to use resources and have those resources in place to prevent another tragedy,” Sgt. John Pennington said.
Sgt. Pennington said with social media, a lot of banter happens before a violent crime occurs and all it takes is for someone to report it to give law enforcement an opportunity to save a life.
If you have a tip about a crime, call Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.