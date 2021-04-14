Could birth control be why 6 women suffered J&J blood clot that halted vaccine?

One of the reasons that the pause was put in place was to warn physicians that the blood clot the six women suffered was extremely rare and occurs the brain. That’s important because the blood clots associated with birth control typically occur in the legs and lungs. The clotting risk associated with the J&J vaccine is literally 1 in 1 million right now, and the FDA has noted that with birth control it can be as many as 1 in 1,000 women have a clotting issue.