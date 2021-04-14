CDC COVID-19 vaccination program at state veterans home in Pell City

PELL CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - Leaders from the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs announced the new CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Program at the Colonel Robert L. Howard State Veterans Home in Pell City.
The home has an upgraded pharmacy vaccination freezer to store COVID-19 vaccines, a Digital Data Logger (DDL) to monitor the freezer’s temperature 24 hours a day, and is enrolled in the federal vaccine allocation program that allows the home to receive, store, and administer vaccinations directly to residents and employees without relying on outside sources.
The home has a trained staff, a centralized reporting system, and is conducting vaccine clinics.
Leaders said the state veterans homes are the first long-term care facilities in Alabama to establish the CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Program.
