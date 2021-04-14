Birmingham City Schools hosting job fair

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City Schools is planning to host a job fair on Thursday, April 22 at Carver High School from 4-7 p.m.
The district is offering several opportunities for new careers in professional education and support positions such as transportation, food service and building operations.
Applicants are encouraged to pre-register, complete an online application and come to the hiring event “interview-ready.”
On-the-spot interviews and job offers will be made to qualified individuals.
All positions offered can be found on Birmingham City Schools’ website along with registration information and job applications here.
