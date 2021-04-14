Birmingham City Council approves Southtown redevelopment

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In a 7 to 1 vote, the Birmingham City Council approved Southtown Court public housing to be rezoned for a massive redevelopment.
The nearly six acres of land will be transformed into a mixed-use development which will include a hotel, affordable housing, green space, a medical office, parking garage, bike lanes, and restaurants.
There was discussion about allowing some residents who currently live in Southtown the opportunity to settle in the new development. In fact, about 88 families still live there, according to one of the developers.
District representative Darrell O’Quinn said reserving space in the new development for families who previously lived in Southtown is important.
“My office... has been really concerned that all of the folks that wanted to return to the site were able to do so and I believe HABD and Southside Development Corporation have made every effort to make that happen,” O’Quinn said.
Councilor John Hilliard praised the project and said it’s necessary.
“I see developments like this all the time in surrounding cities like Atlanta. Mississippi now has moved so far ahead of us in things that they are doing. We are just at a point where Birmingham has to grow. We’re going to have to continue to work with public and private enterprise to take things forward,” Hilliard said.
Developers plan to begin demolition as early as June. Construction is scheduled to begin in the fall.
