Alabama Senate carries over bill to allow a state lottery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama senators are working late into Tuesday night to pass a package of gaming bills, including a constitutional amendment that would allow a lottery and gaming to be created in the state, and three companion bills outlining its structure.
The constitutional amendments include a comprehensive plan that incudes a simple lottery - one that only allows people to buy tickets in person or online, and creates a broader system that would also allow for casino-style gambling.
The plan sets up gaming operations in 6 locations, Jefferson County, Mobile 25 County, Macon County, Greene County, Houston 26 County, and Jackson or DeKalb County. It also sets up a gaming commission and addresses the Poarch Band Creek Indians.
This is a constitutional amendment that would have to be approved by Alabama voters.
After carrying over the constitutional amendment, the Senate adopted a three bill special order, all three dealing with gaming.
The first, SB309, outlines duties of the Alabama Lottery Corporation, establishes lottery trust fund and use of proceeds for college scholarships, what to do with unclaimed lottery winnings, and allows retailers to sell lottery tickets.
Senators approved the next bill in the special order, SB310, sets up Gaming Commission if constitutional amendment is approved by voters, states $750 million going to broadband implementation, and has component for mental health, rural hospitals to receive portion of proceeds.
The third bill, SB311, prohibits certain campaign contributions and addresses criminal activity.
The Senate already passed another lottery bill that defines how the lottery would work, how its structure would be overseen and where the money would go. It’s up to the House now to approve that bill.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.