Alabama National Guard COVID-19 vaccination clinic goes on as planned without Johnson and Johnson vaccine

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - People who got vaccinated Tuesday at drive through coronavirus vaccination clinic in Livingston were all given shots with the Phizer vaccine by the Alabama National Guard. Anyone who needed their fist vaccination shot was directed to the Sumter County Health Department.
That change was made before vaccinations started after the CDC and others suggested the Johnson and Johnson vaccine use be paused until further study could be made regarding blood clots developing in six people who were vaccinated with J and J vaccine.
There were cars lined up at Livingston’s Jaycee Park so people could get vaccinated for coronavirus.
“It’s very important that they get the second dose and hopefully there are others in the community that have received their first and second dose of Phizer,” according to Lt. Col. Angela Ray with the Alabama National Guard.
It partnered with ADPH to coordinate a one-day vaccination clinic and administer shots. Nearly all who came here were getting their second shot.
“I thought we needed it. I thought it was good for us to have it,” Eva Jefferson told WBRC.
Jefferson said she and many others there were happy the Alabama National Guard came here to help protect them against COVID-19.
“This is a good thing for them to be able to do it. It’s a blessing for them to be able to do it,” Jefferson added.
By 11 a.m., only one person arrived there for their first shot according an ADPH representative on site. The Alabama National Guard was prepared to more than 400 people their second vaccination shot.
“It’s important because we are in a rural area and it’s difficult for the citizens here to get vaccinated,” Lt. Col. Ray added.
WBRC spoke by phone to Sumter County EMA Director Margaret Bishop. She said people still needing a first vaccination shot will be given the Moderna vaccine at the Sumter County Health Department after making at appointment.
