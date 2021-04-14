Alabama Court Hears Appeal in Toforest Johnson Death Row Case

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Lawyers for Toforest Johnson, a man on Alabama’s death row, argued in the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals Tuesday that Johnson should receive a new trial because the prosecution failed to disclose evidence favorable to the defense at trial.
“Toforest Johnson is on death row based on a conviction that involved no physical evidence linking him to the crime, no eyewitnesses, and no confession to the police,” argued Katherine Moss, an attorney with the Southern Center for Human Rights in Atlanta.
Moss explained that the State’s case against Johnson relied on the testimony of one witness, Violet Ellison, and “the State paid Ms. Ellison a $5,000 reward for her testimony, which was a fact the jury never heard.”
In 1998, Johnson was convicted and sentenced to death in Birmingham for the murder of Deputy Sheriff William G. Hardy, a crime he has always maintained he did not commit. Prosecutors never settled on a theory of who committed the murder, arguing five different theories of the murder at five different court proceedings.
At Johnson’s trial, the state’s only evidence was testimony from Ellison, a woman who claimed she overheard someone who identified himself as “Toforest” admit to the murder on a three-way phone call from jail. Ellison had never met Johnson, and had never heard his voice.
The issue on appeal is whether prosecutors withheld that Ellison’s motivation to testify was the large reward offered in the case.
Johnson’s case has garnered national attention in part because Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr has called for a new trial. Carr asked Circuit Judge Teresa Pulliam in June of last year to order a new trial, writing that his “duty to seek justice requires intervention in this case.”
Moss referred to Carr’s request for a new trial in Tuesday’s argument, noting that it was joined by the trial prosecutor who obtained Johnson’s conviction and death sentence more than two decades ago.
Earlier this month, seven “friend of the court” briefs were filed in support of Johnson by former prosecutors and judges, including former Alabama Chief Justice Drayton Nabers, Jr., former Alabama Attorney General Bill Baxley, and former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance.
Assistant Attorney General Jon Hayden argued that Ellison did not know anything about the reward when she testified. Hayden, however, did not dispute that the state paid Ellison $5000 for her testimony. Lawyers for Alabama finally disclosed to Johnson’s legal team in 2019 that Ellison received the payment and produced a copy of the check.
The Court of Criminal Appeals took the case under advisement and did not indicate when it would issue a ruling.
