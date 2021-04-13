Tuscaloosa runoff election happening Tuesday

TUSCALOOSA , Ala. (WBRC) - Happening Tuesday, two city council races will be decided in Tuscaloosa. The city’s runoff election is today. Polling location hours are from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for District 1 and 6 runoff races.
Newcomer John Faile is running against incumbent Eddie Pugh for the City Council District 6 seat. The voting location for District 6 is at Belk Activity Center on 2101 Bowers Park Drive.
Both newcomers Que Chandler and Matthew Wilson are running for the City Council District 1 seat. Wilson recently served on the Tuscaloosa City School board. District 1′s polling site is at the TDOT Building Auditorium on 1000 28th Avenue.
District 1′s seat is currently held by longtime councilwoman Phyllis Odom.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.