Teen charged in deaths of Rod and Paula Bramblett gets youthful offender status

This is an excerpt from court records: At the time of the accident, the defendant was a 16 year old teenager with no prior criminal history, who had smoked or used marijuana and had been diagnosed with marijuana use disorder. None of this justifies what happened; however, it does lend itself to treatment as a Youthful Offender. THEREFORE, IT IS ORDERED AND ADJUDGED that the Application to be treated as a Youthful Offender is hereby GRANTED.