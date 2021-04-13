Teen charged in deaths of Rod and Paula Bramblett gets youthful offender status

AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - Johnston Taylor, who is charged with manslaughter in the crash in Auburn that killed Rod and Paula Bramblett in May 2019, was granted youthful offender status.
The court records were filed April 13, 2021.
Taylor was 16 at the time of the deadly crash, he is now 18.
Court documents state that Taylor was driving around 91 mph when he crashed into the Brambletts’ vehicle at Shug Jordan Parkway and West Sanford Avenue in Auburn on May 25, 2019.
This is an excerpt from court records: At the time of the accident, the defendant was a 16 year old teenager with no prior criminal history, who had smoked or used marijuana and had been diagnosed with marijuana use disorder. None of this justifies what happened; however, it does lend itself to treatment as a Youthful Offender. THEREFORE, IT IS ORDERED AND ADJUDGED that the Application to be treated as a Youthful Offender is hereby GRANTED.
The cause is set for arraignment and plea on Wednesday April 28, 2021, at 11:00 a.m.
