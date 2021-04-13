Should you get tested for COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Some of you have asked, if you’ve been fully vaccinated, will you still need to get a COVID-19 test if you’ve think you’ve been exposed? The short answer is no, according to local health leaders.
But you will need to keep a check on your symptoms if you think you’ve been exposed to the virus.
We know the current vaccines on the market are effective against COVID-19 including most of the variants. UAB infectious disease expert Dr. Michael Saag and others are encouraging everyone to do their part and get a shot in the arm. Here’s more from Dr. Saag about vaccinated folks and covid testing.
“if someone has been fully vaccinated against COVID and they have an exposure, they should just monitor for symptoms. There’s no reason to go out and get tested if that type of exposure. They should be protected,” Saag said.
None of the vaccines are 100% effective so there is a small chance of catching COVID after being vaccinated but health experts say those infections are typically mild or symptom free.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.