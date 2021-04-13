New push for statewide emergency alert system

The state EMA estimates only about half of Alabama counties have an automatic emergency notification system like Jefferson County’s (St. Clair, Shelby, and Tuscaloosa counties all use the same vendor as Jefferson County). The one state EMA director Brian Hastings envisions would be a 2-way communication system that would not only send alerts to any of your devices about weather, it could customize those alerts based on where your smart device is at the time, like if you’re about to go canoeing in a polluted creek.