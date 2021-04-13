More Black Alabamians receiving COVID-19 vaccine

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -More people of color are receiving vaccines around the state and health leaders are working to keep up the momentum.
Right now, data shows that 18.59% of Black Alabamians have received a vaccine. That’s up from 11% percent back in February. It’s important to note, Alabama’s Black population is almost 28%.
Chief Medical Officer Dr. Mary McIntyre with the Alabama Department of Public Health says there’s been a concerted effort to reach the most vulnerable populations even using the national guard to help.
ADPH has been putting out information about the vaccine in as many ways as possible. McIntyre is happy with the progress but says more work is needed.
“We’ve got a lot of people with the national guard clinics and then some of the other ones that we’re doing. We’ve got some churches and other groups now getting ready to do some of the vaccination sites working with partners,” McIntyre said.
Data so far also shows 55.69% of whites in Alabama have received a vaccine. 19% of people who received a shot did not report a race according to ADPH.
McIntyre says we should start to see more churches opening vaccine clinics around the state to help ramp up the numbers. We know some Birmingham churches have requested to take part.
