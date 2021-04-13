Mike Behind the Mic: A Conversation with Alex Jones from ‘Kickin’ It’

In this week’s episode of Mike Behind the Mic, it’s only fitting I chat with the young man who helped win this podcast a recent Alabama Broadcaster’s Association Award for Best Podcast because, oh by the way, he also happens to be a former star cast member of the 2011-2015 hit show on Disney called, ‘Kickin’ It.’
Alex Jones, who played Eddie on the Disney show, is now a producer here at WBRC FOX6 News. The Birmingham native joins me to offer some insight into the acting world and how he’s been able to avoid the nightmarish problems other child actors have experienced transitioning into adulthood with no big TV show or movie roles coming anymore.
So for any aspiring actors out there or parents of aspiring actors, Alex provides you some sobering reality, but also some levity describing the highlights of being on the show.
