Legion Field site hopes to expand its hours

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Legion Field vaccination site opened nearly three weeks ago with a unique model, no appointments needed.
Right now, there is a lot going on at Legion field as they prepare for the classic and still offer testing as well as vaccines.
Councilman William Parker says they have learned a lot from the site within the past few weeks and the show up and get a shot model is working well for them. Open from roughly 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., they gave out 200 vaccines today alone.
He says they’ve identified one issue he’s hearing from residents, which is lack of availability during late night hours and especially on weekends. They are working out the final steps in extending Legion Field’s vaccinations into the evening hours and even overnight to accommodate those needs.
“We want to provide as much access as possible in our 99 neighborhoods and we need to vaccinate as many people as we can as quickly as we can, so I think we need a lot more work done not only at Legion Field’s site but all of our sites, and we have all been working together,” said Council President Parker.
