The Latest: WH: J&J pause won’t have ‘significant impact’
By Associated Press | April 13, 2021 at 9:25 AM CDT - Updated April 13 at 9:26 AM

A White House coronavirus adviser says the pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine by the FDA and CDC “will not have a significant impact” on the overall vaccination plan in the U.S.

Jeff Zients, the White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator, says there’s coordination with state and federal partners to get anyone scheduled for a J&J vaccine quickly rescheduled for a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

The CDC and FDA announced they recommended a pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as they review data involving six reported U.S. cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot in individuals after receiving the J&J vaccine.

Zients says the Johnson & Johnson vaccine makes up less than 5% of the recorded shots in arms in the United States so far.