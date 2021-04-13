Jefferson Co students aim to win $1000 in anti-littering competition

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - High school students in Jefferson County have the opportunity each year to film a special PSA message for a chance to win money for their school. The competition is a part of an anti-littering campaign for Litter Quitters.
You get to decide which school gets the prize by voting for your favorite video. The video with the most likes at the end of the competition will win $1,000 in cash prize.
Area schools that are in the running for the 2021 competition include, Hewitt Trussville, Shades Valley, Oak Grove, McAdory, Clay Chalkville, Hueytown, and GW Carver.
Voting ends April 22, 2021.
Click here to vote.
