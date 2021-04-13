Jefferson Co. deputies recover stolen car, trucks, ATV

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for any information on several stolen vehicles they recovered while tracking a stolen car.
Deputies said at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, April 12, 2021, they were sent to the 400 block of 56th Street in Fairfield to investigate a report of a stolen vehicle.
The subscription-based, in-car security system detected the location of the stolen vehicle and deactivated its operation. They then contacted the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies noticed several other vehicles at the house. Detectives were contacted and they obtained a search warrant to investigate the additional vehicles. Deputies were able to recover an ATV, a car and 4 pickups that has been stolen.
If you have any information regarding the stolen vehicles, please contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office or you may call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
